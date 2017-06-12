An ammonia leak led to a shelter in p...

An ammonia leak led to a shelter in place warning early this morning.

14 hrs ago

People across Corpus Christi woke up this morning to alarming information from the city's Reverse Alert System: a shelter in place order was issued because of an ammonia leak. The shelter in place warning only affected an area near the Greyhound Race Track.

