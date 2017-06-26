Abduction case now being investigated...

Abduction case now being investigated as a possible false report

KRIS 6 News has learned that the investigation into a possible abduction that happened last Friday is now being investigated as a possible false police report. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department say that there was no abduction attempt and there is no search for a suspect.

