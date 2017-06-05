A regional cult favorite that most Americans have never heard...

While much of the country has never even heard of it, love for Whataburger is a key Texan trait - and it's paying off for the "better burger" chain. In the first three months of 2017, Whataburger triumphed over six of the largest fast-casual burger chains that were analyzed by data analytics firm 1010data, garnering 44% of total transactions, or orders, over that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.