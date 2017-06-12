7 US sailors still missing after destroyer collision
A low-pressure system in the Gulf of Honduras now has an increased chance of development, but does not currently pose any risk to our area. A low-pressure system in the Gulf of Honduras now has an increased chance of developing into a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
