7 hurt in single-vehicle South Texas ...

7 hurt in single-vehicle South Texas SUV wreck

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Department of Public Safety troopers say a tire blowout caused the SUV to crash late Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 59 in southwestern Live Oak County. Two of the children have been taken by helicopter to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, about 60 miles to the southeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Wannaknow 5,131
I want a sugar daddy 4 hr Sure 14
BP Ella 4 hr Stink Pitts 33
The beach (Feb '16) 4 hr Couple 136
THE MURDER OF CEAZAR KAINZ secret mexican gang ... (Jun '16) 10 hr Coolwhiteboi 7
Flatline the dumbest rap name ever 15 hr Corpuschristi 2
Tranny and Bi Man couple Need Guy for Fun (Feb '16) 15 hr funcple 16
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC