7 hurt in single-vehicle South Texas SUV wreck
Department of Public Safety troopers say a tire blowout caused the SUV to crash late Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 59 in southwestern Live Oak County. Two of the children have been taken by helicopter to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, about 60 miles to the southeast.
