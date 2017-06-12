6 Investigates: Meet Christine, a firefighters best friend.

An ammonia cloud that forced an emergency shelter in place for some Corpus Christi residents reminded us of a story we've done before: Despite being surrounded by potentially deadly chemicals, the state of Texas says it's too risky for the city to tell us where those chemicals are located. A KRIS-6 News investigation into that situation highlighted how that policy leaves residents in the dark as to whether their home or their child's school is situated near a deadly chemical stockpile.

