6 Investigates: Meet Christine, a firefighters best friend.
An ammonia cloud that forced an emergency shelter in place for some Corpus Christi residents reminded us of a story we've done before: Despite being surrounded by potentially deadly chemicals, the state of Texas says it's too risky for the city to tell us where those chemicals are located. A KRIS-6 News investigation into that situation highlighted how that policy leaves residents in the dark as to whether their home or their child's school is situated near a deadly chemical stockpile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rachel cole v sonja hill
|15 min
|newswatcher
|1
|Maria garza
|15 min
|Liar
|3
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|55 min
|Boudreaux
|5,152
|Tranny
|2 hr
|Curious
|1
|Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC???
|4 hr
|klmao
|21
|Melissa morin molina
|9 hr
|truthhhh
|1
|Desiree Perez
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC