6 Investigates: A Missing Mascot Crime Caper

Missing mascots, crazy clues: Kids sharpen their critical thinking skills at the C.C. Museum Science of History's "CSI Week" Campers are sharpening their critical thinking skills with a lighthearted "Whodunnit?" at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's "CSI Week," and the work centers around the mystery of two missing mascots. KRIS-6 News Investigates jumped on the case Tuesday, as Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Spruill interviewed campers, who shared clues as to who - or what - may have snatched their beloved mascots, "Skorpie," the scorpion, and "Jeffery," the T-Rex.

