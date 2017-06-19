6/19/17 OT: I'm Broke Now edition

6/19/17 OT: I'm Broke Now edition

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lone Star Ball

King Ranch , located in South Texas between Corpus Christi and Brownsville near Kingsville, is the largest ranch in Texas. [3] The King Ranch comprises 825,000 acres [4] and was founded in 1853 by Captain Richard King and Gideon K. Lewis, includes portions of six Texas counties, including most of Kleberg County and much of Kenedy County , with portions extending into Brooks , Jim Wells , Nueces , and Willacy Counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lone Star Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maria garza 40 min LOL-d 7
Erica Michelle 48 min LOL-d 13
Homeless 1 hr Yup yup 8
Flint Hills 4 hr LNG 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr Tifu 5,209
pay phone 6 hr Pink Ice Cream 3
Flatline the dumbest rap name ever 12 hr CcCpuEngineer 6
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC