5 pioneers inducted to Conjunto Hall of Fame
"Me and Emilio were very young," he said, remembering the farm near Lytle where he began playing the "tololoch" - upright bass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|8 min
|Sexy couple
|5,188
|Aleynah leah
|41 min
|SD King
|10
|Bi friends
|3 hr
|funcple
|1
|Move to Corpus Christi?????
|4 hr
|Danny
|5
|Andra luz
|4 hr
|Iron assassin
|1
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|9 hr
|DeziB123
|31
|Rachael cole or jane caffrey?
|11 hr
|news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC