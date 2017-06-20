Come out to the 2017 Taste of the Coastal Bend presented by iHeart Media and Miller Lite, the taste begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center and tickets are $20. You can try different foods from across the Coastal Bend, while listening to live music and enjoy a beautiful view of the Port of Corpus Christi, all while helping benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi! For $50, you can help benefit the Ronald McDonald House and get VIP tickets to the event.

