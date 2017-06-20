2017 Taste of the Coastal Bend

Come out to the 2017 Taste of the Coastal Bend presented by iHeart Media and Miller Lite, the taste begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center and tickets are $20. You can try different foods from across the Coastal Bend, while listening to live music and enjoy a beautiful view of the Port of Corpus Christi, all while helping benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi! For $50, you can help benefit the Ronald McDonald House and get VIP tickets to the event.... Come out to the 2017 Taste of the Coastal Bend presented by iHeart Media and Miller Lite, the taste begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center and tickets are $20.

