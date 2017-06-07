2 Corpus Christi Insurance Agencies Merge, Join Leavitt Group
Two Corpus Christi, Texas-based employee benefits providers, Heavin Insurance Agency and Arvak Insurance Group, have merged and joined the insurance broker network, Leavitt Group, to become Heavin, Otto & Leavitt. Will Heavin of Heavin Insurance Agency and John Otto of Arvak Insurance Group are the co-owners of the agency.
