2 Corpus Christi Insurance Agencies Merge, Join Leavitt Group

Two Corpus Christi, Texas-based employee benefits providers, Heavin Insurance Agency and Arvak Insurance Group, have merged and joined the insurance broker network, Leavitt Group, to become Heavin, Otto & Leavitt. Will Heavin of Heavin Insurance Agency and John Otto of Arvak Insurance Group are the co-owners of the agency.

