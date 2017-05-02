White House confirms President Trump ...

White House confirms President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A Kingsville Doctor medical license was suspended by the Texas Medical Board after he is accused of sexual assault and indecent exposure. Dr. Humberto Brushetta M.D., who practices in Kingsville and Mission, was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail back on May 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Small jobs 3 min Hfhskskfj7eiw 1
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 2 hr hebshopper 10
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 3 hr Steve 85
i need me a girl 7 hr Robgutman22 4
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 10 hr Curious 4,735
heather 19 hr justme8888 3
Apartment 20 hr Lusto 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at May 10 at 3:39AM CDT

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC