White House confirms President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey
A Kingsville Doctor medical license was suspended by the Texas Medical Board after he is accused of sexual assault and indecent exposure. Dr. Humberto Brushetta M.D., who practices in Kingsville and Mission, was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail back on May 2, 2017.
