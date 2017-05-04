Weekend water boil: More nuisance tha...

Weekend water boil: More nuisance than threat

This is the site of all the commotion on Saturday night when a busted water pipe caused Mathis Public Works officials to issue a water boil notice. City Manager Mike Barerra stated that residents were never in any danger and that the notice was a precautionary measure set up by TCEQ regulations.

