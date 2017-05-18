Water restored for City of Driscoll, residents asked to boil their water
Schools will remain open surrounding the City of Driscoll's water boil advisory. It was Sunday morning that residents reported they didn't have water service throughout the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BP Sasha
|16 min
|Tom
|3
|If
|1 hr
|reasonable
|2
|Guy Williams road rage?? Did anyone read the ar...
|4 hr
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|14
|Adult video
|5 hr
|Tim 1957
|22
|Need an upscale date for Spurs & Rockets game W...
|7 hr
|Carson
|3
|destroy me. (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|Annaville
|19
|Card reader named Ronnie!?
|8 hr
|Freal
|12
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|youngnhung
|4,889
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC