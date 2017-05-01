Veterans free legal advice clinic
The Nueces County Veterans Services Department and the Corpus Christi Bar Association are teaming up to hold a free legal advice clinic for area veterans on Saturday, May 6, from 10 am-1pm at the Del Mar Center for Economic Development, 3229 S. Staples. Attorneys will advise veterans and spouses of deceased veterans in areas including family law, wills and probate, consumer law, criminal law, landlord/tenant law, tax law, bankruptcy and foreclosures, as well disability and veterans benefits.
