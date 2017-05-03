UPDATE 1-Tallgrass Energy identifies 42 projects to fuel growth
Tallgrass Energy Partners on Wednesday said it had identified 42 potential acquisitions or new projects totaling more than $6.1 billion in investment that could fuel the midstream operator's growth. Two of the potential projects are valued at around $1.5 billion each.
