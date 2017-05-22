TX House considering bill designed to...

TX House considering bill designed to protect Nas CC/Kingsville

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Texas House of Representatives is considering a bill designed to protect military bases around the state, including NAS Kingsville and Corpus Christi. Senate Bill 277 passed on a second reading today and is set for a final reading tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat uncut guy looking for discrete hookup 2 min Fat boy 5
Trans Club?? 4 min Trannylover 7
The Party Place Cabaret Girl (Oct '15) 5 min Trannylover 12
Homeless at stripes/Morgan n Santa fe 7 min Troy 4
fidget spinners 8 min Spin 5
BP Sasha 1 hr Steve 8
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr BombAss Clerk 4,906
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC