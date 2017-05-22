TX House considering bill designed to protect Nas CC/Kingsville
The Texas House of Representatives is considering a bill designed to protect military bases around the state, including NAS Kingsville and Corpus Christi. Senate Bill 277 passed on a second reading today and is set for a final reading tomorrow.
