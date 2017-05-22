Two arrested for endangering child after reaction to synthetic cannabis Read Story Jonathan Munson
Two people were arrested for endangering a child Saturday night after Corpus Christi police officers were flagged down by a 10-year-old girl outside of their car. The two were inside having seizures and vomiting after smoking synthetic cannabis.
