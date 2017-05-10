Transfer on death deed (TODD) clinic Read Story John-Thomas Kobos

Transfer on death deed (TODD) clinic ...

The Corpus Christi Bar Association, city of Corpus Christi, Senior Services Division, and Area Agency on Aging are teaming up to provide a free clinic on Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oveal Williams Senior Center.

