Traffic 43 mins ago 3:08 p.m.Beach to Bay 2017 traffic changes you should know about
The 2017 Beach to Bay Relay Marathon kicks off Saturday and starting at 4 a.m., the City will implement the following traffic plan around town. Parts of southbound Park Road 22 between Access Road 6 and the JFK Causeway will be reduced to one lane, and parts of northbound Park Road 22 between the JFK Causeway to Waldron Road will have a shoulder closure.
