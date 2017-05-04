To Understand the Cost of the War on Women Look to Mississippi
Few policy areas have been so strongly affected by the first 100 days of the Donald Trump administration as women's health care and access to reproductive services. Trump promised he would launch an all-out offensive against abortion access protections and organizations like Planned Parenthood, and with the Republican Congress has begun the process .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TS tahty daniels
|1 hr
|leo
|7
|iliana Salinas
|3 hr
|Lmao
|8
|Looking for a nice thick MILF
|4 hr
|marriedbutlooking
|1
|Wet moon in Mathis
|7 hr
|Boomer
|64
|Nikole Kerr (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|Monica Robles
|57
|Why are men such dogs?
|13 hr
|Steven
|9
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|15 hr
|Boudreaux
|4,694
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC