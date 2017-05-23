The search continues two years after tragedy of Wimberley Flooding
Today, two years ago was a terrible tragedy in Wimberley, Texas. It was Memorial Day weekend last year when flash flooding and heavy thunderstorms triggered Blanco river to overflow....killing 12 people, eight of them were residents of Corpus Christi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confession
|2 hr
|Veteran cub
|18
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|frisky
|4,936
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|2 hr
|jdr
|37
|Paul Cervantes the electrican
|3 hr
|I swallow
|5
|Curious
|9 hr
|BombAss Clerk
|5
|Michaela Paige Prado
|10 hr
|Guest
|2
|BP Ella
|11 hr
|Nooner
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC