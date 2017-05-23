The search continues two years after ...

The search continues two years after tragedy of Wimberley Flooding

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Today, two years ago was a terrible tragedy in Wimberley, Texas. It was Memorial Day weekend last year when flash flooding and heavy thunderstorms triggered Blanco river to overflow....killing 12 people, eight of them were residents of Corpus Christi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Confession 2 hr Veteran cub 18
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr frisky 4,936
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 2 hr jdr 37
Paul Cervantes the electrican 3 hr I swallow 5
Curious 9 hr BombAss Clerk 5
Michaela Paige Prado 10 hr Guest 2
BP Ella 11 hr Nooner 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC