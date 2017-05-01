The Port's executive director John La...

The Port's executive director John LaRue discussed trade and industry in the Coastal Bend on CNBC.

4 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Port of Corpus Christi was in the national spotlight today, when Executive Director John LaRue spoke on CNBC about trade and new industries coming to the area. LaRue says Corpus Christi's Port, the fourth largest port in the country, is drawing more and more businesses, but there is even more they can do to attract industry.

