Texas woman declared innocent in deadly salt poisoning case
A South Texas woman previously convicted in the 2006 salt poisoning death of her 4-year-old foster son will be eligible for state compensation after a prosecutor said he intends to declare her innocent. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said in a statement Tuesday to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that Hannah Overton did not receive a fair trial.
