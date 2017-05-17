Texas Maritime Academy training vesse...

Texas Maritime Academy training vessel to dock in Corpus Christi

A training vessel will be docking in front of the Ortiz Center today for the Texas A&M Maritime Academy's 2017 summer training classes. The Texas Maritime Academy is one of only six state maritime academies that ready students for practical experience in seamanship, navigation and shipboard engineering.

