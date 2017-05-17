Texas judge suspended when it's learn...

Texas judge suspended when it's learned she's not US citizen

1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Officials in South Texas have placed a municipal court judge on unpaid leave after it was discovered she's not a U.S. citizen. Corpus Christi Mayor Pro-Tem Lucy Rubio told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that Judge Young Min Burkett was placed on leave for 90 days with the intention that will be enough time for her to obtain citizenship.

Corpus Christi, TX

