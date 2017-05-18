Texas judge suspended when it's learned she's not US citizen
Officials in South Texas have placed a municipal court judge on unpaid leave after it was discovered she's not a U.S. citizen. Corpus Christi Mayor Pro-Tem Lucy Rubio told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that Judge Young Min Burkett was placed on leave for 90 days with the intention that will be enough time for her to obtain citizenship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|10 min
|youngnhung
|4,889
|fat people and yoga pants don't mix
|10 min
|Cottage Cheese
|2
|how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi...
|1 hr
|citizenofcc
|1
|Guy Williams road rage?? Did anyone read the ar...
|1 hr
|citizenofcc
|12
|Card reader named Ronnie!?
|1 hr
|citizenofcc
|11
|Kingsville.
|3 hr
|destroymyhole
|1
|destroy me. (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|destroymyhole
|18
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC