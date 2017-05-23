Texas judge on leave after questions ...

Texas judge on leave after questions arise about her citizenship

Municipal Court Judge Young Min Burkett has been placed on leave after questions arose at a city council meeting about her citizenship. Despite the question, Corpus Christi officials say her rulings from the bench will stand while she secures citizenship.

