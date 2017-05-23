Texas judge on leave after questions arise about her citizenship
Municipal Court Judge Young Min Burkett has been placed on leave after questions arose at a city council meeting about her citizenship. Despite the question, Corpus Christi officials say her rulings from the bench will stand while she secures citizenship.
