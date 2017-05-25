Texas: Fecal bacteria levels at Gulf ...

Texas: Fecal bacteria levels at Gulf beaches ahead of Memorial

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Every week the Texas General Land Office reports on the fecal and bacteria levels at Texas' most popular beaches. Click forward for some of the latest reports from Texas Beach Watch .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 15 min Sasha 4,959
Asian women 56 min Slam bam 1
wish I can move on (Jun '15) 5 hr upindat9 56
BP Ella 16 hr Daniel Plainview 5
MJ or Honey BP 16 hr Daniel Plainview 8
BP bby jo 17 hr Asscakes 9
Curious 17 hr Lol 8
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC