Susser Previews Same-Store Gains

Susser Holdings Corp. said that it expects to report same-store merchandise sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2010 of approximately 7.3% year-over-year and an increase in retail average per-store-per-week fuel volumes of 4.3%. Fourth-quarter merchandise margin is expected to be in a range of 33.7% to 34%, and retail fuel margin is expected to be 14.7 cents to 15.1 cents per gallon.

