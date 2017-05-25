Supertanker to arrive at Port of Corpus Christi Friday
Officials at the Port of Corpus Christi are set to welcome the largest vessel to call on a port in the Gulf of Mexico. The supertanker will arrive at and be docked at the Oxy Ingleside energy center at 2:00 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wish I can move on (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|upindat9
|56
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Wet
|4,956
|BP Ella
|11 hr
|Daniel Plainview
|5
|MJ or Honey BP
|11 hr
|Daniel Plainview
|8
|BP bby jo
|12 hr
|Asscakes
|9
|Curious
|12 hr
|Lol
|8
|Attorney Kim Frost is accused of shooting her h... (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|Kong Qui
|8
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC