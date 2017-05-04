Superheros take to the streets this weekend
Grab a cape, put on a mask, lace up your sneakers and join superheros by the hundreds as they take to the streets of Corpus Christi to show their support for CASA of the Coastal Bend. The 12th Annual CASA Superhero 5K Run/Walk will take place Saturday, May 6th.
