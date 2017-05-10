Super tanker will be brought to Ingleside to test the waters
A super tanker will be docked in the Ingleside area in a couple of weeks to test the waters and if that visit goes well, we'll be seeing more of these large vessels. The very large crude carrier, named 'Anne' will make her debut in the Ingleside area in two weeks.
