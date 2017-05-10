Stars & Stripes
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday for the new $7.1 million Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppette at Minot Air Force Base, reported The Minot Daily News . The Shoppette Class Six Gas & Car Care Center combines the car-care center with the shoppette, providing a facility that will be open 24 hours a day for one-stop shopping, Mae Padgett, general manager of the Minot and Grand Forks Exchange, told the newspaper.
