Special Report: Port Police strive to protect the Port of Corpus Christi and 'refinery row'

It is one of the largest ports in the United States and it also happens to be right in our backyard, but who watches over the Port of Corpus Christi? In a special report, our Priscilla Torres will introduce us to the Port Police officers who protect our Port day-in and day-out. The department, which was formed after the 9-11 terror attacks has since doubled in size.

