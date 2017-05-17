Several injured during concert fights

Several injured during concert fights

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

At least three people were taken to the hospital, after they were injured in fights that broke out during a concert. At least three people were taken to the hospital, after they were injured in fights that broke out during a concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laura from navyarmy northwest 6 min Blue bird 2
Guy Williams road rage?? Did anyone read the ar... 2 hr Kim 5
Anna Laura Solis 2 hr The One 35
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr New2this 4,852
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 8 hr Tee 98
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 9 hr SecretAgent 61
mexicans ruin everything (Oct '10) 11 hr magnanimous 36
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at May 18 at 3:19AM CDT

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC