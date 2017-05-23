Senate approves A-F school-performance tweaks
Reforms to the state's controversial A-F performance ratings for public schools were approved early Thursday by the Texas Senate , after tedious debate that ran long after a midnight procedural deadline. As approved 29-2, House Bill 22 restructures campus and school district performance metrics by reducing the current five categories to four: student achievement, school performance, school climate and societal and demographic factors.
