Residents to meet about groundwater 34 minutes ago Crossroads...

Crossroads residents interested in planning for their groundwater resources may attend a meeting hosted by the Texas Water Development Board. The meeting will be at the Pattie Dodson Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St. in Victoria, at 9 a.m. May 11. The meeting will be in Room 108 and is free.

