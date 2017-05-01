Residents to meet about groundwater 34 minutes ago Crossroads...
Crossroads residents interested in planning for their groundwater resources may attend a meeting hosted by the Texas Water Development Board. The meeting will be at the Pattie Dodson Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St. in Victoria, at 9 a.m. May 11. The meeting will be in Room 108 and is free.
