Residents Bike to Work downtown

14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Folks working downtown Corpus Christi were encouraged to take their bicycles to work, on National Bike to Work Day Friday morning. Workers were invited to ride their bicycles to the Regional Transportation Authority's Leopard St. facility for live music as well as free coffee and orange juice, and fruits and donuts.

Corpus Christi, TX

