Residents Bike to Work downtown
Folks working downtown Corpus Christi were encouraged to take their bicycles to work, on National Bike to Work Day Friday morning. Workers were invited to ride their bicycles to the Regional Transportation Authority's Leopard St. facility for live music as well as free coffee and orange juice, and fruits and donuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|49 min
|BombAss Clerk
|4,876
|Breanna wood
|5 hr
|car stolen
|8
|Card reader named Ronnie!?
|5 hr
|Freal
|9
|MJ or Honey BP
|5 hr
|JPS69
|4
|fidget spinners
|9 hr
|Ruby
|4
|Desperate
|10 hr
|WTF
|11
|kris smh
|10 hr
|Dean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC