Polling locations were open around th...

Polling locations were open around the city serving constituents on election day.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

If you haven't yet voted in today's special election, you have until 7 p.m. this evening to cast a ballot. Eight individuals are vying to become the next mayor of Corpus Christi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina ruiz - leasing agent girl watermark Apar... 45 min salinaraquel 5
Michelle Barrera 2 hr Steph 5
strap on or dildddo 4 hr jaydr 1
Any groups that post naked pics of Corpus Chris... 4 hr Psdjl 1
iliana Salinas 5 hr Uoqs 12
Looking for a nice thick MILF 6 hr Lisa 19
David arispe (Jan '15) 7 hr Pissed 38
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 7 hr WellHelloThere 4,719
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC