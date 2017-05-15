Picture of massive taco goes viral, sparks challenge
A trending picture of a taco has sparked a huge taco challenge. So if you think you can eat this five-pound monstrosity in under 13 minutes, head out to Recio's Smokehouse on the 5500 Block of Old Brownsville Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|7 min
|ABee
|18
|Rocky Gomez passed away
|3 hr
|Scoop
|1
|ts here ready for you
|8 hr
|Atbs
|21
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|LonelyButt
|4,823
|z95 is such trash
|9 hr
|Maybe
|7
|Looking for someone
|14 hr
|Searching
|1
|Trying to find (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Hangin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC