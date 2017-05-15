Picture of massive taco goes viral, s...

Picture of massive taco goes viral, sparks challenge

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A trending picture of a taco has sparked a huge taco challenge. So if you think you can eat this five-pound monstrosity in under 13 minutes, head out to Recio's Smokehouse on the 5500 Block of Old Brownsville Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 7 min ABee 18
Rocky Gomez passed away 3 hr Scoop 1
ts here ready for you 8 hr Atbs 21
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 8 hr LonelyButt 4,823
z95 is such trash 9 hr Maybe 7
Looking for someone 14 hr Searching 1
Trying to find (Apr '16) 15 hr Hangin 4
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC