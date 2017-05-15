Corpus Christi Police Department
The CCPD says that Robert Rodriguez Trevino was last seen by his family on May 1 in the 4300 block of Archdale Drive. The CCPD says that Mr. Trevino is known to wander and get lost and has been found before on the 4400 block of Nicholson Drive.
