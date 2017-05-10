Pet of the Week: Marcus

If you are looking for a dog with lots of energy and a nose for fun, then our Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Pet of the Week should get some careful consideration! Marcus is a 6-month-old Chihuahua Short Hair mix who is currently available for adoption. His eagerness to make friends is evident from the moment you come near, and it would be a shame for him not to become a part of an active, loving family as soon as possible.

