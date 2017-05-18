One dead in rollover accident

One dead in rollover accident

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Police tell us that the accident happened just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday. We're told that the vehicle rolled over several times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MJ or Honey BP 25 min JPS69 1
Guy Williams road rage?? Did anyone read the ar... 1 hr Kim 10
Laura from navyarmy northwest 1 hr jetam 4
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 1 hr Annaville 29
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Looking 4,862
Homeless at stripes/Morgan n Santa fe 2 hr Dopey 3
La Mexicana waitress on up river rd 6 hr Loser 10
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC