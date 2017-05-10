Officers question a woman after a man...

Officers question a woman after a man was allegedly stabbed on David Street early Monday morning.

Investigators with the Corpus Christi Police Department say the attack happened on the 2900 block of David Street just after midnight on Monday. When first responders arrived, they found a man with a cut to his stomach.

