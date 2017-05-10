Officers question a woman after a man was allegedly stabbed on David Street early Monday morning.
Investigators with the Corpus Christi Police Department say the attack happened on the 2900 block of David Street just after midnight on Monday. When first responders arrived, they found a man with a cut to his stomach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura from backpage massage (Sep '15)
|19 min
|Corpus78413
|8
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|Joel82
|4,814
|Looking for older horny women to mess around with (Dec '15)
|19 hr
|Estella hager
|23
|ts here ready for you
|Sun
|Allen7542
|20
|Pound me hard
|Sun
|Allen7542
|5
|ts natalie
|Sun
|Alpha dawg
|8
|White and black.
|Sun
|Annaville
|7
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC