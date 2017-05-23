New EPISD administrator left prior jo...

New EPISD administrator left prior job under cloud

8 hrs ago

EPISD administrator left prior job under cloud A new EPISD administrator was the West Oso ISD superintendent, a job she resigned from after nearly being terminated. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/episd/2017/05/23/episd-hires-contractor-who-resigned-prior-job/102053736/ The El Paso school district's newest deputy superintendent resigned from leading a Corpus Christi area school district after allegations of financial mismanagement and poor attendance.

