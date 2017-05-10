New beach floating wheelchairs
A whole new avenue of fun has opened up for area beaches like Padre Island, Magee Beach, and North Beach for handicapped people who often can't push their chairs through the sand to get to the water. The city will enable individuals with mobility impairments to participate in beach recreational activities with new floating wheelchairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13)
|27 min
|Old friend
|89
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|57 min
|give a sh
|4,753
|heb annaville
|2 hr
|Tom
|4
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|3 hr
|Big poppy
|14
|Redhead leopard.
|5 hr
|Annaville
|3
|Laura Nunez Roñosa
|6 hr
|Joy
|2
|Swingers (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|Steve
|80
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC