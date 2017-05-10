New beach floating wheelchairs

New beach floating wheelchairs

5 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A whole new avenue of fun has opened up for area beaches like Padre Island, Magee Beach, and North Beach for handicapped people who often can't push their chairs through the sand to get to the water. The city will enable individuals with mobility impairments to participate in beach recreational activities with new floating wheelchairs.

Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

