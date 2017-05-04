Nelda Martinez interviewed after conceding to Joe McComb
Rescue teams with the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing boater in Copano Bay near Rockport. The incident started around 3:30 Saturday afternoon after rescue crews say his boat was found adrift with the engine running and fishing gear on board.
