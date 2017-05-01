Mother charged with child neglect after six-year-old girl found alone
A Corpus Christi mother is facing serious charges after her six-year-old daughter was found alone, and sleeping on a front porch. The girl was discovered by neighbors in the 3700 Block of Tampa Court near the Corban Townhomes, who became concerned that the little girl was found sleeping outside around 6:00 pm Monday evening.
